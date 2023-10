OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is on the scene of a apartment fire located at 11423 North May Avenue.

Oklahoma City Fire is evacuating the structure.

Fire at Barrington Apartments in NW OKC

All lanes of May Avenue are shutdown near the apartments at this time.

Please prepare your alternate routes.

This story is developing.