OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man suspected of stabbing two others was arrested at his home early Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene near NE 36th and Lottie around 12:54 a.m. Tuesday.

There, they found two men stabbed – one in the back and one in the stomach.

During the course of the investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him at his home.

The victims’ conditions are currently unknown.

No other information is available at this time.