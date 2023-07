OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police take one person into custody after a police chase Monday afternoon.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was over the scene as a driver lead police on a chase across northwest Oklahoma City.

OKCPD make an arrest after chase in NW Oklahoma City. (KFOR)

KFOR cameras caught the arrest on video.

There are no details on what prompted the chase but KFOR has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.