OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local man’s trip to get groceries turned into a trip to jail, after he allegedly pulled a gun on another customer and threatened to kill him.

“He pointed it at me, he said, ‘I’ll F-ing kill you, I’ll end your life,’” said John Wrublewski, the victim. “I was very surprised it would happen in the middle of a grocery store right around hundreds of shoppers with little kids, families, you know, grandma, grandpa, stuff like that.”

The encounter happened at the Crest Fresh Market off of Czech Hall Road.

Wrublewski told KFOR he was shopping for his family’s backyard cookout when he got behind Sheldon Allen and his girlfriend near the meat counter.

“I pulled up about four or five feet away, got on my phone, didn’t say anything to them,” said Wrublewski.

Court records say that tension allegedly built between the two men because it was “taking Allen and his girlfriend a long time to find the chicken they wanted.”

“He looks at me, he’s like, ‘oh, my bad, bro,’” said Wrublewski. “He’s like, ‘I didn’t mean to get in the way of a crippled old man.’”

According to court documents, words were exchanged between the two men. Minutes later, the situation escalated when Allen allegedly pulled out a gun.

“Takes it, has it in his right hand, cocks it back and points it right at me. In the middle of the store,” said Wrublewski.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

“In the end, again, cooler heads prevailed,” Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight said. “They both separated and went their separate ways. But, we were able to locate the man with the gun and ultimately placed him into custody.”

Allen is now facing a handful of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct with a firearm.

According to the Oklahoma State Court’s Network website, Allen’s $25,000 bond has been posted and he’s now out of jail.