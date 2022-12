OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a local man is behind bars once again for a Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts to a Child charge.

Officers arrested 44-year-old Ryan Cooner on Dec. 8 in the 5100-block of N. Brookline.

Ryan Cooner arrest. Image OKCPD.

Officials say Cooner had a revocation warrant after being convicted of the sex crime in 2020 and receiving a suspended sentence.

Cooner is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.