OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound and died.

On Sunday night, officials say a woman was dropped off at Mercy Hospital after she had been shot in the head.

Around 9:45 p.m. that night, officers were in the area of NW 36th and N. Grand Blvd. when they spotted a vehicle driving erratically.

Police were able to make a traffic stop on the vehicle in the OnCue parking lot at NW 36th and May where officers learned that the driver, 41-year-old Shawn Tackett, had apparently been involved in a shooting and indicated the victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

Shawn Tackett via OKCPD

Police responded to the hospital and discovered the victim, 42-year-old Erin Fowler, deceased.

Shawn Tackitt was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages. Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405/297-1200.