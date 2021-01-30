OKCPD arrest suspect with felony warrant for weapons-related charges after his refusal to surrender at hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man with a felony warrant for weapons-related charges is in custody after he locked himself in an Oklahoma City hotel room and refused to surrender to police officers.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said officers were called to a hotel in the 11900 block of Interstate 35 Service Road at about 2:42 p.m. Saturday regarding a domestic disturbance.

Officers soon learned that the man involved in the disturbance was wanted on a felony warrant for charges involving weapons.

The man locked himself in a room and for about an hour refused to come out and surrender.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officials said there were no injuries.

The man’s name has not been released.