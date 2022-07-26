YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Two suspects are locked up, while at least two others are on the loose after an attempted car theft in Yukon early Sunday morning.

“These are dangerous people that are willing to die and to kill somebody clearly,” said Bryan Heindselman, a Yukon man. “It really was frightening. Nobody in our house got much sleep last night.”

Heindselman told KFOR around 3 a.m. Sunday, his wife was stunned to discover four men with flashlights breaking into their daughter’s jeep that was parked in their driveway.

While she turned on the house’s lights and called for Heindselman, the foursome drove away in two separate cars.

“They took off and then I followed them,” said Heindselman. “It’s just a protective instinct, you know.”

Then a wild chase began with the suspects firing numerous gunshots at Heindselman’s truck.

“You could hear the beatings on the truck,” said Heindselman. “You just don’t think that people are that reckless and crazy, but evidently they are.”

According to a police report, at one point one of the suspect’s cars reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour, before eventually crashing.

The suspects tried to run away, but soon after, 20-year-old Dajuan Thomas and a 16-year-old KFOR is not naming because he’s a minor were taken into custody.

“There are obviously [other] outstanding suspects in this case,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Sgt. Quirk added that the police department believes the encounter is linked to about five other car thefts in the area.

“We know there are citizens out there that possibly have video footage, ring footage, possible cell phone footage of other attempts or crimes in that area,” said Sgt. Quirk. “It is a dangerous situation. These are felony crimes that are occurring.”

Anyone with information about the outstanding suspects or who may have security video of the thefts occurring is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.