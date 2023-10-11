CONTENT WARNING: Video shows violent acts that may be triggering to some.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they have arrested a 33-year-old man after a brutal assault that was caught on camera in the Plaza District on Friday, October 6.

Image from Oklahoma City Police Department ‘X’ account.

Sgt. Dillon Quirk stated that OKCPD arrested Adam Hartico after surveillance footage showed the suspect assaulting two people near NW 16th Street and Gatewood. The timestamp on the footage shows that the assault happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday near RADBAR in the Plaza District.

Adam E. Hartico. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Quirk said the suspect came up behind the two victims and knocked them down on the ground in an unprovoked attack. Surveillance footage shows the man turning around and kicking one of the victims in the face before running off.

Both victims were taken to the hospital following the attack.

OKCPD identified the suspect as Hartico in the investigation, and arrested the 33-year-old on two counts of assault and battery, and aggravated assault and battery shortly after the attack occurred.

In an update to the ‘X’ post, OKCPD says Hartico has several previous convictions and is currently on probation for burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.