OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in rural Oklahoma County earlier this month.

On Nov. 15, Oklahoma City police responded to a travel trailer at a property near S.E. 134th and Harrah Rd. after learning about a suspect wanted for an out-of-state warrant.

As police searched the trailer and lifted up a mattress, officers saw 38-year-old Timothy Johnson hiding in a storage area, armed with a pistol.

Johnson then lifted the pistol and pointed at one of the officers.

That officer fired his weapon at Johnson and evacuated the trailer with fellow officers.

Gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, injuring one officer with flying debris and killing Johnson.

The injured officer was treated and released from a local hospital.

All three officers who fired their weapons have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The officers were identified as Sgt. Cody Rodgers, Officer David Mauck, and Officer Elisa McCoy.