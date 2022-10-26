OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We are learning new information about a tense standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.

Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR that a woman called police for help near S.W. 15th and Czech Hall Rd. around 10 p.m. Tuesday .

“The homeowner indicated there was a person there at the home that was refusing to leave,” said Quirk.

Quirk stated that when the police arrived, they learned the suspect, Kenneth Dean, was inside the home and wanted in a burglary case.

Kenneth Dean, Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

Those circumstances, including the fact that weapons were inside the home, prompted police to activate its tactical unit.

Quirk stated an arrest warrant was drawn up, and for 10 hours, authorities negotiated with him.

The scene was chaotic and tense – making one neighbor terrified for her children’s safety.

“I panicked and I got my kids, and we went to the furthest room,” said neighbor, Crystal Reyes. “I’ve been here for going on eight years and I have never in my whole life experienced anything like this.”

Dean eventually surrendered but not before the police department pulled out every resource available to end things peacefully.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of burglary.