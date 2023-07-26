OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department Captain and his family are hoping to help others after their 3-year-old son nearly drowned in a neighbor’s pool in 2021.

According to Captain Benjamin Weir and his wife, Lauren, their family was at a neighborhood birthday party when their youngest son, Clayton, went next door with a friend to the neighbor’s pool.

When the owner of the pool checked her security cameras, she noticed something in the deep end of the pool.

She went to check it out and found Clayton at the bottom of the deep end.

“I look over and I see her and I see her pulling Clayton up out of the deep end and he was just as blue as the swimsuit that he was wearing and stiff,” recalled Lauren.

Thankfully, an off-duty fireman was nearby and began CPR on the toddler. Eventually, Clayton was able to cough and spit up the water.

Now, the Weirs want others to know what they can do to keep this from happening to their families.

“What we want to do is make sure other people understand that even if you’re cautious that these kind of things can happen and you’ve got to take a second look and you’ve got to prepare because the worst can happen to anybody,” said Capt. Weir.

“The best thing you can do is to make sure your kid knows how to be safe around and in water,” said Lauren. “Do the safety precautions, whatever you feel like needs to happen – fences, locks, gates, cameras, all the things. But the most important thing you can do is to make sure your kid knows how to safely behave in water in case they were to fall in.”

Find an infant swim instructor near you or swim lessons for all other ages at Oklahoma Swim Academy, Aqua-Tots, Goldfish Swim School, your local YMCA, or your city’s aquatic/recreation center.