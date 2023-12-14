OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says community help identified a man accused of burglarizing a home near Yukon.

Police officials used social media to help identify the suspect wearing a U.S. Postal Service jacket. Authorities confirm the man was not delivering mail.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the man is accused of breaking into another man’s home in Mustang and stealing a shotgun, jewelry, prescription medication and cash.

The officer on scene later found the shotgun and the medication in the grass, but the cash and jewelry was not located.

Police say after posting the photo to social media, officers got a tip through crime stoppers identifying the man.