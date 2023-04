OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says its officers have caught a handful of drivers speeding 110 mph and over in the last couple of weeks.

Images courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

“We can say with 100% certainty that no where in Oklahoma City is it legal to drive at speed limits of 100+mph,” said OKCPD. “Speeding is a top contributor to fatal crashes, so slow down out there folks.”

These instances add to the alarming trend of excessive speeders that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has been warning about for weeks.