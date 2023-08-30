OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for the shooting death of his wife and fellow officer.

According to the incident report, officers were called to a domestic disturbance/possible shooting in the 10900 block of SW 30th St. just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found Deputy Jordan Reed Cannon shot to death.

Officials say she and her husband, Deputy Vaughn Cannon, were in a heated argument when Vaugh shot and killed Jordan.

Vaughn Cannon was taken into custody and later booked into the Canadian County Jail on a murder complaint.

We hurt today. In the end, it’s not the years in the uniform that count; it’s the sacrifices made, the lives touched, and the legacy left behind. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Cannon, a brave officer who was senselessly murdered last night. This heinous act not only robs us of a dedicated and courageous public servant, but it also shakes the very foundations of the community she served. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Cannon’s family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate through this unimaginable pain and grief. We call on the community to come together, to support one another, and to honor the memory of this fallen hero by fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and cooperation. May she never be forgotten. Early in her career, Deputy Jordan served the Okarche Community. Many will remember her dedication to the Okarche Public Schools, where she would be found most days reading to kids and keeping them safe. She was an outstanding example to us all. You will be missed. Okarche Chief of Police Forrest Smith

Go to www.thehotline.org to get information on domestic violence or to get help. The website includes both “chat” and “texting” options. You can call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for immediate assistance.