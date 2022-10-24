OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department continues its search for the suspect(s) in an Oct. 4 drive-by shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to a reported drive-by shooting near S.E. 47th St. and East Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a child had been shot.

Sadly, that child – identified as 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller, Jr. – died from his injuries.

Detectives say the boy was likely hit by a stray bullet from the drive-by shooting.

“They’re all bad, but when you have a child involved, it’s especially hard on the officers,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack on the residence.

However, a suspect has still not yet been identified.

“In spite of numerous hours of detective work, no arrests have been made,” said the department on Facebook.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.