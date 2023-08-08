OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released several security photos of a person they believe could be involved in an attempted robbery outside Bass Pro Shops.

Cindy Webster told KFOR last week a young man asked her for a ride to a nearby hotel as she left the store.

Webster said when she obliged, he attempted to take advantage of her kind gesture.

“And he turns around with a gun in his hand and he says, ‘give me everything in your purse.’ And I had put the little pouch that I keep my Ruger in, in the door pouch, and I just pulled it up and said ‘no, get out of my car.’ He scurried out of my car like a crawdad turning back into the hole,” said Webster.

Webster said nothing was stolen and she’s thankful she had protection to avoid a bad situation.

“I pray that pulling it out is enough to diffuse the situation like it was this time. And I always have a firearm with me,” said Webster.

Images courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Now, the OKCPD is hoping someone in the community will recognize the man in the photos above as they continue to search for the would-be robber.

If you recognize the man or have any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Officials say a cash reward is possible.