OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released several security photos of a person they believe could be involved in an attempted robbery outside Bass Pro Shops.
Cindy Webster told KFOR last week a young man asked her for a ride to a nearby hotel as she left the store.
Webster said when she obliged, he attempted to take advantage of her kind gesture.
“And he turns around with a gun in his hand and he says, ‘give me everything in your purse.’ And I had put the little pouch that I keep my Ruger in, in the door pouch, and I just pulled it up and said ‘no, get out of my car.’ He scurried out of my car like a crawdad turning back into the hole,” said Webster.
Webster said nothing was stolen and she’s thankful she had protection to avoid a bad situation.
“I pray that pulling it out is enough to diffuse the situation like it was this time. And I always have a firearm with me,” said Webster.
Now, the OKCPD is hoping someone in the community will recognize the man in the photos above as they continue to search for the would-be robber.
If you recognize the man or have any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Officials say a cash reward is possible.