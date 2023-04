OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department Crime Stoppers is searching for a person captured on video allegedly vandalizing a building.

According to OKCPD, the subject is seen on video throwing large rocks into the windows of a building near Exchange Ave./Penn.

Person throwing rocks at building. Image courtesy OKCPD.

If you have any information or recognize the person in the video, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip at okccrimetips.com.

Officials say a cash reward may be available.