OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed the 68th homicide as investigators say they responded to a call regarding a death by means of suicide.

Police officials say, on September 10th, officers responded to 12901 Blue Quail Drive regarding a death where the victim died by means of suicide.

Authorities confirm, during the investigation detectives learned the daughter, 44-year-old Jaydee Watts, intentionally provided a firearm to the victim which prompted the victim to take her own life.

Image of Jaydee Watts

The case according to police was presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant of arrest was issued for Jaydee Watts on complaints of felony murder by caretaker abuse and kidnapping.

Watts is out on bond according to officials.

Police say, the investigation is still in the early stages and anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405.297.1200.