OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was Christmas gifts galore at a northwest Oklahoma City sporting goods store Friday morning. Kids got the opportunity to shop with several Oklahoma City police officers as part of their December to Remember event.

Oklahoma City December to Remember. Image KFOR.

“Alright, I’m going to let you guide me,” said Msgt. Sean Cannon as he and Jamera started making their way around the store. “What are you thinking about getting for Christmas.”

“Uh, I don’t know,” Jamera said.

Decisions, decisions for little Jamera as she shopped with Cannon at a Dick’s Sporting Goods near Pennsylvania Avenue and Memorial Road.

“A pink one. I want a pink one,” Jamera said pointing to a basketball.

“Let’s go check it out,” Cannon said. “OK, that is yours.”

Oklahoma City police hosted 5 kids from Positive Tomorrow’s and 5 from their program where they work with at risk youth. Each of them got to walk around with one officer.

“Dick’s donated $100 per child and they are going to get to walk around and pick something out for themselves,” said Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“This is amazing,” Cannon said. “We always enjoy shopping with the kids and having fun and celebrating the holiday season with them.”

All of the kids including Jamera ventured around with the store as their treasure trove. She and Cannon finished up after grabbing some clothes and a basketball among a couple other things.

“You did good. I’m proud of you,” Cannon said to Jamera as they walked to the checkout register.

“Thank you,” she replied.

In the end, the event not only filled Jamera’s shopping cart, but also filled her heart this holiday season.

“Some people bless you in the world,” she said. “If you do something nice to another, it comes back on you.”

The kids were told if they went a little over their limit it wasn’t a problem. Jamera was able to finish up her shopping in just about 30 minutes.