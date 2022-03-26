Jackie Wayne Melton. Photo provided by OKCPD.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Jackie Wayne Melton, who was born in 1943, was last seen at 7 a.m. Saturday near NW 10th and Quapah. He was last seen walking his black and white Shih Tzu dog.

Melton is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall and 185 pounds. He is wearing a navy blue zip-up hoodie and navy sweats.

His family told police that he suffers from dementia.

Please immediately call 911 or Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you see Melton or know of his whereabouts.