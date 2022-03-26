OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.
Jackie Wayne Melton, who was born in 1943, was last seen at 7 a.m. Saturday near NW 10th and Quapah. He was last seen walking his black and white Shih Tzu dog.
Melton is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall and 185 pounds. He is wearing a navy blue zip-up hoodie and navy sweats.
His family told police that he suffers from dementia.
Please immediately call 911 or Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you see Melton or know of his whereabouts.