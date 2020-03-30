OKCPD explains how they’re enforcing shelter in place

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On Monday, OKCPD released a video from Chief Wade Gourley explaining how they are implementing the “Shelter in Place” order enacted by Mayor David Holt over the weekend.

“The proclamations that have been released and the executive order by the governor, those are in place for everyone’s safety,” OCPD Chief Wade Gourley said in a video posted to social media on Monday. “We’re trying to keep the spread of this virus from getting worse and getting out into the public and affecting people’s health.”

Gourley said since Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order was put into place last week, followed by Mayor David Holt’s “Shelter in Place” order over the weekend, they’ve been trying to educate the public that this is a dangerous thing and the public needs to take these orders seriously.

“We don’t need to be out. We need to be following the instructions of our leaders,” Gourley said. “What the police department is doing is as we identify an issue or something that is going on in the community that violates the executive order or the mayor’s proclamation, we’re notifying those individuals of the safety risk that go with that.”

He said if someone is out conducting non-essential business and does not cooperate with officers, a report is written and then is handed off to prosecutors.

Under Mayor Holt’s orders, it could mean up to six months in jail and a $750 fine.

“In most cases that we’ve run across since this all began, when we go out and we talk to the public and educate them about what’s been going on, they disperse and go on about their business and that’s been the way we’ve been handling it,” he said.

So far, Gourley said there have been no arrests or citations.