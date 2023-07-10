OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a deadly Saturday night shooting started as an argument between family members.

According to the incident report, officers were called to a home near SE 44th and I-35 just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a shooting.

Once police arrived, 58-year-old Danny Grenzebach was found shot to death inside the home.

Investigators learned there was an argument between he and another family member which escalated to the shooting.

The suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Driever, originally fled the scene on foot but was later found hiding in the back yard of the residence.

Both Grenzebach and Driever were living together at the time of the shooting.

Driever was ultimately arrested on a First-Degree Murder charge. Bond was denied.