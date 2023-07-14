OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says one man is dead after a fight between relatives.
Officers were called to a home near SE 66th and Byers just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a domestic related shooting.
Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Cameron Reed shot to death inside the home.
Investigators learned that Reed was involved in an altercation with a family member when he was shot.
Currently, there are no arrests in this case.
Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.