OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says one man is dead after a fight between relatives.

Officers were called to a home near SE 66th and Byers just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a domestic related shooting.

Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Cameron Reed shot to death inside the home.

Investigators learned that Reed was involved in an altercation with a family member when he was shot.

Currently, there are no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.