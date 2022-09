A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the motorcyclist received severe injuries and was taken to OU Health following the accident.

Officials say the motorcyclist later passed away at the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle involved did not receive any injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.