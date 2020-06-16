OKCPD: Homicide victim ID’d as OKC teen

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have released the name of a homicide victim who died after he was found shot inside a car.

Oklahoma City police responded to Oxford Inn near N.E. 50th and Lincoln after receiving a “shots fired” call at 2:31 a.m. on June 12.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Scott Pack, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department news release.

Officers found Pack sitting inside a car, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say a few seconds after finding Pack, the car caught on fire.

The officers removed Pack from the car and transported him to the hospital. Pack died at the hospital.

Police have not yet made an arrest in connection with Pack’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.

