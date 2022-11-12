OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is holding a fall hiring event on Saturday, November 12.

OKCPD is hosting a hiring event for those interested in joining their team.

According to OKCPD, the event will have a Q&A/presentation with recruiters to learn more about the application and hiring process. This will also allow for those interested to meet officers from the various departments at the OKCPD.

The hiring event will also have reality-based scenarios. Those attending can watch actual video footage of officers in situation on the streets.

Oklahoma City Police will also have an obstacle course at the event. If you’re interested in applying but unsure about the obstacle course, you have the opportunity to test it out or come before to look over the course and become more familiar with it. The Recruiting Staff will also be there to offer tips!

The hiring event is Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the OKCPD Training Center at 800 N. Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107.

If you have any questions or would like to notify OKCPD that you’re attending this event, you can reach out at ocpd.recruiting@okc.gov. RSVP is not required.

For more information or to apply, visit here.