OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for dispatchers for its 9-1-1 communications center.

The department says the event is seeking to hire communications dispatchers and help people learn more about 9-1-1 operations.

The event scheduled on August 12th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the OKCPD communications building.

The department has confirmed they have several 9-1-1 dispatcher trainee positions open and right now they’re offering a $5,000 hiring bonus.

