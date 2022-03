OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the victim in an early morning shooting Sunday.

Officials say officers responded to the scene of a man down in the 5300 block of Willow Cliff Dr.

Upon arrival, they found 48-year-old Travian Jefferson, deceased. He appeared to have been shot to death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.