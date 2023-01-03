OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the suspect in Saturday’s shooting on the city’s northwest side that left the victim shot in both legs.

Officials were called to the scene near NW 23rd and Villa around 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Dachell Bronner was arguing with the victim over $220 she accused him of stealing from her.

Dachell Bronner. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Officials say video from the scene showed Bronner then pull a handgun from her waistband.

After a brief scuffle for the gun, Bronner pointed the gun at the victim and shot him twice, the incident report states.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the victim attempting to run away while Bronner followed and shot at him twice more.

Officers took Bronner in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital.

Now, Bronner faces several charges, including Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Shooting with Intent to Kill. Her bond is set at $50,000.