OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim regarding a domestic violence situation that lead to an Amber Alert on Saturday.

According to OKCPD, officers responded to a domestic disturbance just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, near SW 104th and S May Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Samantha Ainsworth dead inside the home. It was quickly discovered that the suspect was the victim’s former spouse, Chase Ainsworth.

Police then learned that Ainsworth had left the scene with one of their children and an Amber Alert was quickly issued.

Officials say Ainsworth and the child were later found at a residence in the 12000 block of Chisolm Rd. The child was unharmed and Ainsworth was taken into custody.

Police say Ainsworth was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of First-Degree Murder and Child Stealing.