OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department says a intoxicated male stumbled into the roadsway and was hit by a minivan.

Police say the incident occurred at Northeast 23rd Street and Fonshill Avenue. Officials confirm the driver of the minivan did not see the man, but did pull over and call 9-1-1.

Authorities say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.