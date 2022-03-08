OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of striking a pedestrian near Quail Springs Mall and fleeing the scene.

Police were called to 2244 Northwest 140th St. near Pennsylvania Ave. on March 2 at 7 p.m.

“It’s a busy area,” said OKCPD spokesman Sgt. Dillon Quirk. “There were a lot of restaurants in that area.”

Officers were alerted to do a welfare check on a person lying in the road. A witness, who saw the individual lying there, had contacted police.

When officers arrived, they determined the individual was struck by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. They were declared dead at the scene at 7:04 p.m.

It appears the nearby At Home décor superstore caught the white truck on their surveillance camera as it fled. OKCPD has released the video publicly in hopes that it leads to catching the suspect.

“It’s not against the law for a collision to occur, but it is against the law to leave a collision,” Quirk said. “So, it’s important that we track this person down, we find out what exactly happened. There’s still unanswered questions that we have regarding the collision. So, we just want to speak with someone about the collision.”

Anyone with information on this fatal hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers or OKCPD.