OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a possible drive-by shooting on the city’s northwest side Sunday after a man was found shot to death in a car at a gas station.

Officers were called were called to a Casey’s convenience store located on N. Macarthur Blvd. early Sunday after a 911 call indicated an injured man was inside a car at the store.

When police arrived on scene, the victim was found deceased in the passenger seat. The car appeared to have been struck by multiple rounds.

Officers learned the shooting took place in the 6000 block of W. Wilshire in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Currently, this is still an open investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.