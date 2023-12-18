OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for the driver involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run incident.

Officials say the victim was walking near Memorial and Westminster on the evening of Dec. 11.

They were struck by a passing vehicle, and the driver drove away after the collision.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

piece of red vehicle that left the scene of a deadly auto-ped
piece of red vehicle that left the scene of a deadly auto-ped
Images courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

The only evidence left behind are pieces from what appear to be a maroon vehicle.

If you have any information that can help, please reach out to Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.