OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for the driver involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run incident.

Officials say the victim was walking near Memorial and Westminster on the evening of Dec. 11.

They were struck by a passing vehicle, and the driver drove away after the collision.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

The only evidence left behind are pieces from what appear to be a maroon vehicle.

If you have any information that can help, please reach out to Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.