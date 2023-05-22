OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting.

On Saturday evening, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in NE OKC.

The victim, Monterio Andrews, was transported to OU Medical Center where he died.

Investigators learned that an altercation broke out inside of the residence, which led to the victim being shot and killed.

There have been no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.