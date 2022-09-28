OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead inside a tent at a homeless encampment on the city’s southwest side Tuesday night.

“I [have] lived here for 12 years. The area is very nice,” said Socorro Montelongo. “I don’t know what happened now.”

Montelongo told KFOR it was the first time she had heard of a murder in her neighborhood.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police received a call about gunshots being heard near S.W. 27th and Santa Fe.

Officers were flagged down by a neighbor, telling them someone was dead.

“One person was found inside a tent with injuries consistent with homicide,” said Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Quirk told KFOR that the homicide took place at a homeless encampment.

Investigators spent Tuesday night and Wednesday morning piecing together evidence.

“It’s bad. I don’t like it,” said Montelongo.

Police could not confirm how the victim died at this time, but they know it was intentional.

This is the third homeless encampment homicide in the past three months.

“It has been odd that we’ve had quite a handful in this type of environment,” said Quirk. “However, there’s no correlation between any of them.”

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.