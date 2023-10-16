UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m. – Oklahoma City Police have confirmed that this is not a stabbing but a assault. Authorities confirm, no one is being cooperative with the police, therefore no arrests will be made at this time. No further information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed it is on the scene of a possible stabbing.

Police officials say, the incident is at The Council Place Apartments located 10604 North Council Road.

KFOR has a crew headed to the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.