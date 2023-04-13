OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed they are currently working a deadly shooting at 4700 block of SE 44th Street just east of Sunnylane Road.

According to the police, a man was shot in the head and was listed in critical condition at a local hospital (OU Trauma), police say the victim has died.

Police officials say a large law enforcement presence is investigating the shooting at TreeHouse Apartments, and have notified nearby schools. In addition, Parkview Elementary and Townsend Elementary schools have been placed on precautionary lockdowns.

Officials say this is the 22nd homicide this year.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.