OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police officers are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. near NE 36th St. and Hiawassee Rd.

Officials say one male victim was shot in the parking lot. He was transported to the hospital in “very critical condition.”

They don’t know who shot the person and have no suspects at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, call OKCPD immediately.