OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed two people have been shot and one person is dead after police are investigating after a report of shots fired from inside a home.

Police officials confirm, the shooting happened near NW 158th and MacArthur in the Deer Creek Park Neighborhood.

Officials say this was a domestic situation. There were six children inside the home, but all are safe.

Police say one male was found dead and another was found shot and transported to the hospital.

Officials say they are not searching for a suspect and this is a domestic situation.

This story is developing.