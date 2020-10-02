OKCPD investigators arrest murder suspect after woman found dead in vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police arrested a man suspected of murder after the body of a deceased woman was found in a vehicle.
Keith Antonio Smith, 35, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department news release.
Police Department detectives obtained information on Thursday that led them to believe that a vehicle with a body inside it was parked behind a business in the 4600 block of Northeast 23rd Street.
“Investigators responding to the address did indeed find a vehicle with the body of a female in it,” the news release states.
Detectives found evidence that Smith was behind the homicide, according to the news release.
Smith was located at a hotel in South Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Anyone who has additional information about the suspected homicide is asked to call the Police Department’s Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
