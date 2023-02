Update @ 11:34 am – OKCPD has confirmed that the standoff has been called off due to not having enough information for a warrant. No further details have been given.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says around 8:00 am this morning they got a call about an armed robbery at The Plaza Inn located at 3200 South I-35.

Photo courtesy KFOR

Police officials have confirmed that the suspect ran into a room and barricaded himself. The suspect has not come out at this time.

