OKCPD involved in standoff following domestic shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are at a standoff at a local home following a domestic shooting.

Both the suspect and the shooting victim are still inside the home in the 3500 block of NW 11th Street.

Police are trying to persuade the suspect to release the victim and surrender.

No further details have been provided.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

