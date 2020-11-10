AMBER ALERT: Oklahoma City Police searches for missing child, suspect while investigating homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-month-old girl.

OKCPD was called to a residence near S Bryant Ave. and SE 59th St. around noon after the body of a female was discovered inside the home.

“There were obvious signs of homicide,” said OKCPD officials during a press conference Tuesday.

During the course of the investigation, officers realized 14-month-old Zyla Milburn was missing from the home.

Officers believe Zyla could be with 37-year-old Brandon Milburn.

However, police say they don’t have ‘conclusive evidence’ that Brandon is the suspect in the homicide.

Milburn is believed to drive a silver or white Toyota Prius with license plate ‘AEX868.’

**Update to Amber Alert** tag on vehicle involved in the Amber Alert is OKLA AEX 868. We're told the 2013 Toyota Prius can be described as either white or silver. Do not approach! Please call 911 immediately if spotted. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) November 10, 2020

Officials say Milburn should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact OKCPD immediately if you see Zyla and Brandon or know of their whereabouts.