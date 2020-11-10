AMBER ALERT: Oklahoma City Police searches for missing child, suspect while investigating homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-month-old girl.
OKCPD was called to a residence near S Bryant Ave. and SE 59th St. around noon after the body of a female was discovered inside the home.
“There were obvious signs of homicide,” said OKCPD officials during a press conference Tuesday.
During the course of the investigation, officers realized 14-month-old Zyla Milburn was missing from the home.
Officers believe Zyla could be with 37-year-old Brandon Milburn.
However, police say they don’t have ‘conclusive evidence’ that Brandon is the suspect in the homicide.
Milburn is believed to drive a silver or white Toyota Prius with license plate ‘AEX868.’
Officials say Milburn should be considered armed and dangerous.
Contact OKCPD immediately if you see Zyla and Brandon or know of their whereabouts.
Latest KFOR News Headlines:
- What a quiet, patronless Masters Tournament means to the golfers
- Kenosha shooter’s mother tries to deflect blame from her son
- Do masks with antiviral coating offer more protection?
- OHP seeks information in Rogers County auto-pedestrian hit and run
- State representatives talk what’s next for Oklahoma’s Medicaid expansion funding following SQ814 failure