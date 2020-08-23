OKCPD issues Silver Alert for 87 year old man.

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma City Police have issued a silver alert for Juan Morales.

He is described as wearing a blue striped shirt and tan khaki pants. Morales was last seen at 1114 SW 67th pl. in Oklahoma City. He is proven to have a medical or physical disability, and he is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

He was seen driving off in a 2005 Buick Century with an OK license plate ‘IGR060’.

If you have seen him, or have any information about his location please contact the Oklahoma City Police Department immediately.

