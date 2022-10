OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old Oklahoma City woman.

Linda Staley was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, October 10, at her home on Sleepy Meadows Dr. in northeast OKC.

Staley is described as a 5’8″, 130 lb. white woman with white hair and hazel brown eyes.

Officials say she left on foot and has undiagnosed dementia.

If you see Staley or know of her whereabouts, contact the OKCPD at 405-231-2121 or call 911.