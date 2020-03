OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old woman.

Evelyn Bryant was last seen just after 5 p.m. Monday at the Walgreens on N MacArthur.

Bryant was last seen wearing a white shirt, light denim jacket, blue jeans, and a khaki-colored Steelers cap.

She was last seen on foot.

If you see Bryant or have any information on her whereabouts, call the OKCPD immediately.