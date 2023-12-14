OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has joined the US Marshals Office and the Ardmore Police Department in their search for a violent fugitive.

Authorities are seeking community help for information regarding the whereabouts of 37-year-old Jason Franklin. Officials say a violent career criminal, Franklin is wanted for outstanding warrants out of Carter County and Oklahoma County.

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department

Police officials say he has failed to register as a violent offender, and is also wanted for several other crimes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be made anonymously, and a reward is likely 405-235-7300.