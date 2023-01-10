OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are sharing the body cam footage of an arrest last month after officers responded to a call about shots being fired at an apartment complex near NW 122nd & Rockwell.

One apartment was hit by the gunfire and luckily no one was hurt.

Police along with K-9 officers were searching a drainage ditch nearby after receiving a description of the suspects.

Police say thanks to the K-9 officer, both suspects were located at the top of the ditch and they were both taken into custody.